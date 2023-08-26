Frontier to open two new flights to Santo Domingo from Miami and Philadelphia

Low-cost carrier Frontier has confirmed it will launch new routes from the US to the Mexican Caribbean and Dominican Republic in winter.

Santo Domingo, meanwhile, will see the launch of two new services before the New Year. The one from Miami to the capital will launch on November 16.

A Philadelphia (PHL) service will also begin flying on December 17. Both operate three times a week, according to Simplifying.

Meanwhile, there will be routes to Cancun from Minneapolis, Detroit, and Chicago starting November 16.

“We are delighted to expand our nonstop offerings across our network. In addition to more routes to Florida, there are also new services to Mexico and the Dominican Republic on the horizon. As we approach winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever,” said Daniel Shurz, the company’s chief commercial officer.