IDAC: Dominican aviation grows by leaps and bounds

The Dominican Republic’s aviation industry is advancing by leaps and bounds, and the country is strengthening its position as an air hub in the Caribbean, as this industry is essential to boost the growth of tourism in this nation, according to the technical advisor of the Dominican Aviation Institute (IDAC), Javier Rodríguez -Jay-.

The former official of the FAA of the United States considered that the country is living a historic and opportune moment to open the doors to the world of aviation.

He said that since the arrival of Hector Porcella to IDAC, corrective measures are being taken to ensure compliance with international standards of civil aviation while highlighting the hard work of a team of inspectors and qualified personnel who typically receive training so that the body responsible for the safety of commercial aviation remains ready to be audited at any time.

He assured that there is excellent support within the institution to continue cooperating and ensuring compliance with the obligations established by the conventions of the International Organization.

Today, more than ever, Dominican aviation has begun to grow with giant steps, said the expert, while considering that all Dominicans should focus on the opportunities that exist for the country to continue with the development of air transport and get the advantages of being the hub, or perfect center for aviation in the region.

When interviewed on the radio program Por Aire, Mar y Tierra, Rodriguez said that it is likely that everyone recognizes the need for air transport for the country, “what many do not understand is the need to create an awareness of the operational safety of civil aviation. That civil aviation safety awareness is everyone’s commitment,” he stressed.