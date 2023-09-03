Puerto Plata cluster: new link between Cibao and Punta Cana an efficient option

The Puerto Plata Cluster was described as an excellent opportunity to unite the Northern Region with the Eastern Region, announcing the new commercial route of the Dominican excursion airline Reef Jet, which will begin on September 29, 2023.

In this sense, Birgitt Heinsen, president of the Cluster, expressed her positive valuation of this good news with which, according to the airline executives, in only 50 minutes, it will be possible to make the trip from Santiago to Punta Cana.

“It is an important step that adds Reef Jet in the intentions of offering alternatives that allow the best use of the multi-destination proposals of our regions since it opens the possibility and facilitates the displacement to the visitors of the tourist destinations of both regions. Our country’s extremes will now be much closer, opening a range of possibilities to strengthen new strategic alliances,” she said.

Heinsen indicated that in addition to being an efficient option from the tourist point of view since attractions and lodgings in Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, Espaillat, San Francisco de Macorís, and Punta Cana would benefit, from the corporate point of view, it is also a “plus” because it is a viable alternative for executives from both areas.