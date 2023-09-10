Given the excellent results in the arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic this year, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said, “We achieved a record summer, and winter is already present.”

Month by month, the country has broken records for the arrival of visitors. However, Collado acknowledged that the summer season was a bit uncertain due to the decrease in tourists from the European market.

Therefore, he indicated that “the time that was paying more attention was to the summer for long-haul flights from the European market where there is a great economic crisis due to war and inflation.”

He reiterated his concern: “We were afraid that we would fall the summer, and yet in July, we had the best month in history in tourism, and already over the summer, reservations, and hotels are with double-digit increase about 2022 and much more if we look at 2019. Which means winter is presold in flight and booking quantities.”

“We are very happy with what is happening in the tourism sector of the DR and if no international phenomenon happens, we will be among the 9.9, or 10 million tourists at the end of the year 2o23,” he emphasized.

Collado indicated great expectations throughout the sector at the end of the year due to the large projections of meeting the goal. “Everywhere we see tourism is growing. The arrival of tourists is growing in all the country airports, especially the great rebound that the Cibao and Santo Domingo airports have had.”