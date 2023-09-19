Corales Puntacana Championship is nominated for “Best Marketing Initiative” on the PGA Tour

Punta Cana.- The Corales Puntacana Championship has received a prestigious nomination in the ‘Best Marketing Initiative’ category at the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Tournament Awards. This recognition celebrates the innovative strategies employed by PGA TOUR tournaments and underscores their profound impact on local communities.

Manuel Sajour, the Executive Director of Marketing for Grupo Puntacana, expressed pride in the nomination, saying, “PGA TOUR Tournament Awards is an initiative that recognizes the outstanding work of the tournaments on the calendar. Being nominated as the tournament with the best marketing initiatives is a source of pride for the entire team that works tirelessly to make this country-branding event the success it has been.”

He also emphasized the significance of this achievement in the context of the post-pandemic era, stating, “We are very happy with the nomination among all the PGA TOUR events. It is not the first time we have been nominated, nor would it be the first time we win, but it is a great achievement in these post-pandemic times. Corales Puntacana Championship is a country-brand event with which the Dominican Republic puts itself before the eyes of the world with golf tourism.”

In addition to the Corales Puntacana Championship, other noteworthy nominees in the ‘Best Marketing Initiative’ category include the Barracuda Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard, Wells Fargo Championship, RBC Canadian Open, and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Recently, the PGA TOUR and Puntacana Resort & Club unveiled the dates for the upcoming Corales Puntacana Championship, scheduled to take place from April 15 to April 21, 2024, at the Corales Golf Course. This marks the third edition of a contract renewal extending through 2025.

The Corales Puntacana Championship, offering 300 FedExCup points, will continue its tradition of live broadcast coverage on Golf Channel. The tournament boasts a remarkable reach of 4.8 billion impressions in digital and print media, both nationally and internationally across 153 countries, with a viewership of 3.4 million in the United States.

Reflecting on past champions, Matt Wallace claimed victory in the 2023 tournament, while Joel Dahmen secured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. Other notable champions in the tournament’s history include Hudson Swafford (2020), Graeme McDowell (2019), and Brice Garnett (2018).

Before its inclusion in the PGA TOUR, the tournament had a two-year stint on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with Dominic Bozzelli emerging victorious in 2016 and Nate Lashley in 2017.

The PGA Tour, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, stands as the premier North American men’s professional golf tour, featuring over 175 tournaments across six international tours. PGA Tour members represent top-tier players from 29 countries and territories outside the United States, totaling 96 international members.