Hyatt to open Secrets Playa Esmeralda in Punta Cana next year

Punta Cana.- Hyatt Hotels Corporation is beaming with pride over its ongoing expansion endeavors, particularly in the Caribbean, where it’s making significant strides. The hotel chain has unveiled its plans for property openings at the end of 2023 and in 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: the Secrets Playa Esmeralda and the Dreams Playa Esmeralda.

These developments represent a substantial investment of US$400 million and will collectively contribute a thousand rooms to the hotel offerings, including 750 rooms and suites and an additional 250 exclusively reserved for Preferred Club guests.

The Secrets Playa Esmeralda will feature four bars, four snack bars, and a dedicated lounge for Preferred Club members. On the other hand, the Dreams Playa Esmeralda will cater to families, offering three snack bars, four bars, a Preferred Club lounge, an Explorer’s Club area with activities for children aged 3 to 12, The Core Zone, and a club with entertainment for young people aged 13 to 17.

These properties fall under the Inclusive Collection, known for its all-inclusive, adults-only luxury resorts.

In Mexico, Hyatt is set to open several properties, including the Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, the family-friendly Dreams Estrella Del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, and Dreams Grand Island in Cancun. Additionally, they will debut the Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts brand with the Hyatt Vivid Grand Island in Cancun.

Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Inclusive Collection, Hyatt, expressed, “Inclusive Collection’s sustained growth in the Americas is a strong testament to the value and opportunity of the all-inclusive segment.” She further noted, “We continue to evolve and innovate to meet guest demand, as evidenced by the recent launch of Impression by Secrets, designed to offer an elevated level of all-inclusive luxury amenities and personalized services.”