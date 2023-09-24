Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world to call at Puerto Plata

Royal Caribbean International’s new cruise ship Icon of the Seas, ranked as the largest in the world, will include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic as part of its destinations for the premiere of its 2025-2026 season.

The Bride of the Atlantic will be included in the 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing from Miami.

Tourists will be able to experience scenic locations booked from.

New destinations: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie and St. Thomas.

In addition to two to three days at sea, each cruise includes visiting Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at Coco Cay, which features Hideaway Beach, a new adults-only oceanfront paradise opening in January 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas measures 365 meters long and weighs 250,800 tons. According to Resumen Turismo, it will have capacity for 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew.

Highlights of the experiences on offer include the world’s largest water park at sea, named Category 6, consisting of six water slides. Plus, there are seven swimming pools and nine onboard hot tubs.

The ship promises more than 40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained; many included in the cruise fare. With 20 decks and eight areas to explore, the idea is to cater to all vacationers, from sites dedicated to young families to adult-only spaces.