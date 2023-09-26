Yenny Polanco Lovera sworn in as president of Adompretur for 2023-2025

Santo Domingo.- With the attendance of a notable representation of the country’s tourism leadership, the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) presented its new national board of directors for the period 2023-2025, headed by journalists Yenny Polanco Lovera, president; Salvador Batista, vice president, and Cristian Mota, secretary general.

The team is completed by Mayra De Peña, director of Finance; Carmen Bretón, Communications and Public Relations; José Alberto Selmo, Institutional Relations; Juan de Dios Valentín, Regional Affairs; Amelia Reyes, Training; José Ramón Torres, Culture and Tourism; Cristina Rosario, Events, and Cynthia Martínez, Marketing.

In her speech Yenny Polanco Lovera emphasized that her second term integrates the energy, enthusiasm and creative vocation of the young journalists with the vision, experience and strategic connections of the more experienced ones.

She assured that this new team is committed to promote an effort of institutional growth for the benefit of the professional development of the journalists and communicators gathered in Adompretur.

“As members of this new board of directors we promise to continue working hard, with integrity, for the strengthening and transparency in the management of the finances of our institution. At the same time, we will sign new alliances and achieve other demands that will allow us to improve the quality of life of journalists and communicators of the tourism press,” said Polanco Lovera.

She emphasized that the Ethics Committee, headed by Luis José Chávez, former president of Adompretur, and formed by Yomaris Gómez, secretary, and members Luis Santiago Severino, Yubelkys Mejía and Sarah Hernández, who will be the legal advisor, will join in the achievement of this commitment. Also, Héctor Méndez, who was sworn in as president of Adompretur Joven.

Fidias David García Cuevas, Northeast regional director; Kilssy Méndez, South regional director; Raysa Féliz, East regional director; and Oscar Peralta, North regional director, all journalists with a long trajectory in the media, also join this management.

In her speech, Polanco Lovera expressed her recognition and gratitude to the directors who accompanied her during her first term 2021-2023, Salvador Batista, Sarah Hernández, Luis José Chávez, José Alberto Selmo, Carmen Luz Beato, Cristian Mota, Milka Hernández, Yubelkys Mejía, José María Reyes Pérez and Juan de Dios Valentín, “who gave their all to make possible the institutional advances that identify Adompretur as one of the most respectable journalistic institutions in the country.”

She also thanked the National Electoral Commission made up of journalists Manuel Quiroz, Miguelina Santos, Aurelio Henríquez, Rosa Larissa Mejía and Eusebio Marte, “who carried out a clear process, in accordance with Adompretur’s Statutes and Electoral Regulations.”