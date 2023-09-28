The Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini will open in the first quarter of 2024

Santo Domingo.- Grupo Poma and its hotel division, Real Hotels & Resorts, are preparing for the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini hotel in the first quarter of 2024. This 17-level, 160-room hotel will be the 22nd property operated by Real Hotels & Resorts and is located in the business and entertainment center of Santo Domingo.

The hotel will offer various room categories, all with soundproof windows, high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and luxury Egyptian cotton bedding. It will feature a restaurant, bar, rooftop bar, infinity pool, and a gym with modern equipment. Additionally, the hotel will have conference and event facilities, as well as underground parking.

The Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini aims to provide guests with a high-quality option in terms of infrastructure and service and is part of Grupo Poma’s commitment to the growth of the Dominican Republic as a destination.

The hotel’s interior design is being handled by the renowned global firm Watermark Design Studio, known for its extensive experience in hospitality interior design for luxury hotel and tourism projects.