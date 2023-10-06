‘Star of the Seas’, the Royal Caribbean’s next Icon Class

Royal Caribbean’s second ship of the Icon Class, currently under construction in Finland, has been named “Star of the Seas.” This new ship is set to sail in the summer of 2025, joining the new era of the Icon Class.

“Star of the Seas” will be the third ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), making it a more environmentally friendly choice. The ship will offer a range of amenities, including six water slides, seven pools, and a family-friendly neighborhood called Surfside. There will be entertainment options for guests of all ages, from air and ice shows to water-based activities and stage performances.

The ship will also feature a wide range of dining and drinking options, with more than 40 choices available. This variety aims to provide something for every type of traveler.

Royal Caribbean is expanding its offerings, with “Icon of the Seas” sailing from Miami to new destinations until 2026. These itineraries include stops at the private island Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as new destinations such as Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and San Juan in Puerto Rico. Sales for these cruises have already opened three months in advance due to high demand.