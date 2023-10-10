Pawa airplane cemetery, tourist accommodations in Miches

Miches.- Sergio Carlo, a well-known communicator, has announced a unique accommodation project in Miches, Dominican Republic. He will develop “villas” using three dismantled planes from the bankrupt Pawa Dominicana airline. The project is in partnership with Global Networking & Real Estate.

The cost of acquiring these three planes reportedly exceeds $20,000. The logistics and design for this project will be managed by Kalo Martinez. Sergio Carlo also mentioned that some aircraft parts will not be used and invited those interested to purchase them.

These planes were obtained through an auction organized by the court authorized to liquidate Pawa Dominicana’s assets to settle its debts. Sergio Carlo’s offer in the auction was successful, allowing him to acquire the planes for his unique project.

The aircraft are currently located at one of the terminals, and once all the necessary processes are completed, they will be transported overland to Miches. There, they will be modified to create hotel rooms in the form of villas. This project promises to be a distinctive and innovative addition to the accommodations available in the region.