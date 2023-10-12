National Plant and Flower Festival: a visual and educational feast at the Botanical Garden in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The annual plant and flower festival at the National Botanical Garden (JBN) is set to begin next week, running from October 20 to 22. This year’s program offers an educational experience with workshops, discussions, and talks covering topics such as native and endemic flora of Hispaniola, gardening techniques, pest management, and care for ornamental plants.

On the opening day, there will be a discussion on the “Importance of native plants with ornamental potential,” featuring various experts in the field. The festival, now in its seventeenth edition, will host around 80 exhibitors offering plants and garden tools for sale, attracting visitors looking to add new colors to their patios, terraces, balconies, and gardens.

One of the festival’s unique aspects is the opportunity to find rare or out-of-fashion floral varieties and exotic species, even though they may not thrive in the city’s climate. It’s a challenge that plant enthusiasts embrace, striving to nurture these species “in good hands.”

Aside from the plant sales and educational content, the festival is a family-friendly event that allows attendees to learn about plant care and environmental issues while enjoying direct contact with nature.

The festival runs from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and costs 150 pesos for adults and 75 pesos for children, which includes access to the Garden museum and a train ride. Food areas, inflatable games, and seasonal plants like poinsettias and pine trees will also be available for purchase.

Additionally, the festival features an educational calendar with talks and workshops on various plant-related topics throughout the event, offering visitors the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of botany and horticulture.