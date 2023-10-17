Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club named Best Boutique Hotel in DR

Santo Domingo.- Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club was named Best Boutique Hotel in the Dominican Republic at the Caribbean Boutique Hotel Awards 2023, presented by Caribbean Journal magazine.

The hotel, designed by renowned Oscar de la Renta, was chosen by readers of Caribbean Journal and experts in Caribbean travel, who selected the best boutique hotels in the Caribbean region.

This year, the Caribbean boutique hotels received over 50,000 votes from Caribbean Journal readers from around the world.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, our readers have spoken,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal.

“To be selected for these awards by frequent traveler is an exceptionally high honor for boutique hotels that exemplify the best of Caribbean hospitality,” Britell pointed out.