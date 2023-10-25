Cap Cana and SBR Sports announce Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

Cap Cana, DR – Destination City Cap Cana and SBR Sports officially announced the opening of registration for IRONMAN® 70.3, to be held for the first time in the Dominican Republic on April 28, 2024.

During the meeting, to which a select group of media and journalists were invited, the organizers also presented the routes that will be run in the swimming, running and cycling disciplines.

Jorge Subero Medina, executive president of Cap Cana expressed the pride Cap Cana feels for being the first destination to host this triathlon in the country, which will be developed initially for three consecutive years.

“The Destination City is a project that in addition to promoting a differentiating lifestyle has as one of its pillars to be a place where its guests, owners, residents, visitors and tourists enjoy a great diversification within which sports tourism is undoubtedly a fundamental element,” he said.

Subero Medina added that Cap Cana “is ideal for this and many other types of sporting events, and we are increasingly focused on continuing to attract this type of activities that contribute to the country much more than we imagine, since the expenses of tourists and visitors translate into contributions to many other sectors of consumption and services”.

Javier Herrera, representative of SBR Sports in the Dominican Republic, said he is sure that this IRONMAN will be the first, not only of a sequence of three, but of many more to be held in the country, where tourism, the community of triathletes and other athletes who increasingly seek marathons like these and have adopted it to their lifestyle, are growing.

Victor Hugo, partner of SBR Sports, expressed that for SBR it is an honor to ally with a destination like Cap Cana for the purpose of holding this event in the country, not only because of the immensity and majesty of the destination that is perfect for the development of this type of event, but also because it represents another step of growth for the community of triathlonists from all over the world.

“We are proud, satisfied and happy about this collaboration between SBR Sports and Cap Cana, to work together to make IRONMAN 70.3 Cap Cana a reality in the Dominican Republic, the number one destination in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our athletes will be able to compete and enjoy the richness that Cap Cana has to offer, a perfect destination for a race like this,” said Wilber Anderson, SBR Sports CEO.

The race

Athletes will begin their IRONMAN 70.3 Cap Cana challenge by swimming 1.9 km (1.2 miles) in the crystal clear waters of Cap Cana’s private coastline and beach on the Atlantic Ocean. Once out of the water, athletes will head to the transition area (200 meters from the swim course start) and embark on a 90 km (56 miles) one-lap bike ride through the streets and beautiful gardens of Cap Cana to the national highway.

The 21.1 km (13.1 miles) foot race will traverse the resort community of Cap Cana, a flat course that will take athletes to Cap Cana’s renowned and outstanding Marina, where they will be surrounded by a magnificent coastal setting.

The finish line will be located at Juanillo Beach, near the Margaritaville Hotel. Athletes will cross the finish line between palm trees with the sea in the background, the perfect ending to the IRONMAN 70.3 Cap Cana triathlon.