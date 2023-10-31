High cruise season begins in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The coastal city of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic is gearing up for a busy cruise season in November, with a total of 48 cruise ships scheduled to visit. This bustling cruise calendar is evenly divided between two prominent tourist ports in the region: Amber Cove and Taíno Bay, with each port set to receive 24 cruise ships.

This influx of cruise ships will bring a steady flow of visitors to Puerto Plata throughout the month. These visitors will have the opportunity to explore the city’s natural and cultural attractions while also contributing to the local economy by engaging with businesses and services in the area.

Atahualpa Paulino, the northern regional director of tourism, anticipates that this high cruise season will be a resounding success and further solidify Puerto Plata’s position as one of the premier tourist destinations in the Caribbean region. It’s a testament to the city’s appeal as a welcoming and vibrant destination for cruise travelers.