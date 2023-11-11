As part of the VI edition of the Gastronomic SDQ, the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) and the Dominican Restaurant Association (Aderes) announced the return of Restaurant Week Santo Domingo 2023, from Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19, with the participation of more than 90 establishments.

To offer new culinary proposals from the most iconic restaurants in the city and hotel restaurants through innovative flavors of dishes prepared exclusively for the week of celebration of the activity, with the same price and the hand of award-winning chefs, who, with local ingredients will highlight native elements of our haute cuisine.

David Llibre, president of Asonahores, expressed his satisfaction in welcoming this new gastronomic encounter, inviting diners to enjoy the new theme that this year will bring; he also stressed the commitment of both institutions to continue strengthening each delivery to continue the process of gastronomic positioning of our destination. He thanked the participation of all the participating restaurants, the collaboration of the Dominican Academy of Gastronomy, and the renowned chefs who, from their disposition, will create delicious experiences for each diner.

Meanwhile, Omar Cepeda, president of Aderes, noted that “Restaurant Week, this year brings a new proposal within its logistics and is the replacement of the passport by a card, which will allow us to reduce the amount of printed paper and the negative impact on the environment. In this way, diners will be able to access their digital passport, where they will be able to see the menus and offers, and a digital stamp will be charged when visiting and commenting on the valued restaurants, all from the reach of their cell phones or devices.”

He added that “implementing a proposal such as Restaurant Week, an activity that is carried out in different countries and that, in addition to boosting the visit of diners to restaurants and thus activating the economy, is an initiative where gastronomic establishments are invited to support local production and innovate through different national dishes, thus generating sustainable gastronomic tourism.”

As a novelty, Cepeda indicated that the activity is already being carried out in three destinations: Restaurant Week Santo Domingo, Restaurant Week Punta Cana, and Restaurant Week Santiago, from Puerto Plata, have asked the association to be included in developing the gastronomic part of the Northern zone.

“Last year 2022 we started with Santiago and it was very successful and as a result of that is that we have had requests from the associations of the Northern region to be included and hold a Restaurant Week there,” he added.

He said that “cruise tourism has helped a lot in the development and positioning of the northern region and more and more visitors are spending the day in Puerto Plata and also Puerto Plata, Cabarete, Sosua, maintain an interest in tourists and as a result, a Restaurant Week makes a lot of sense in the area.”

He indicated that to realize the event in Puerto Plata, they are evaluating the possibilities, including the date “which should be in high season for tourists because that benefits the local investor who has a restaurant to increase the flow during that week.”

He explained that they also hope to create a balance with the local market that wants to explore and discover a new restaurant in the region.