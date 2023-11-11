The new owners of Catalonia Golf create real estate project

Cap Cana—Hoteles Catalonia recently sold its Cabeza de Toro golf course in the eastern area to a Hispanic Colombian group. According to sources close to the new property, the golf course will be expanded to 18 holes, and a significant real estate development will be planned around it, arecoa.com has learned.

According to information obtained by our digital newspaper, it is an ambitious project of apartments and residences near the Coral Golf course. The owners are looking for exclusive access, thus avoiding the current one, which is slightly cramped.

In this sense, negotiations are underway with some landowners facing the East Boulevard once past the crossroads, and negotiations are at an advanced stage.

Among the partners of Coral Golf are Javier Donoso and Juan Trilla, who have already carried out several significant real estate developments in the East zone and, more specifically, in Cap Cana. For this specific project, they have the financial support of an essential Spanish investor, Gomis, and a Colombian, Pinto.