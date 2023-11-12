ADN Bachata World Festival 2023 will boost tourism in Puerto Plata

Carlos Rodolí, president of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Tourist Enterprises of the North (Ashonorte), announced all the details of the ADN Bachata World Festival.

He explained that “in November of last year, the first version of the first Bachata World Festival was held in Puerto Plata, being a very successful event, which will boost tourism in the destination.”

“This activity was on the front pages of the national press that said Puerto Plata defy the rain and everyone stayed until the end watching the show,” he added.

He indicated that “last year 135 professional dance couples came to compete in this genre and this year there are already 260 registered couples coming from more than 16 countries and the idea is to hold the bachata Olympics where all the events that take place at the international level we can be the home of these events”.

He informed that the ballots will be available at the offices of Ashonorte, in the establishments of Ochosantos, in Santiago, they will be placed in the facilities of the Businessmen’s Association of Santiago and the Puerta del Sol, establishment near the monument, according to Mia Visión TV.

“It is a musical project, it is a project to promote the destination of Puerto Plata, we have seen bachata as an ideal tool to use the fame and the worldwide boom of bachata to promote the destination of the Dominican Republic,” he said.