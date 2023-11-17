Silver Airways launches flight between Puerto Rico and La Romana

Santo Domingo.- Silver Airways has launched a new flight route from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to La Romana, Dominican Republic. The inaugural flight operated on an ATR-72 aircraft with a capacity for 78 passengers, marks the establishment of a new air bridge between these two Caribbean destinations, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism.

Silver Airways will operate this route with a frequency of four weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, providing travelers with increased flexibility to explore the attractions and natural beauty of both locations.

Andrés Fernández, Commercial Director of La Romana Airport, expressed excitement about this significant development, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the region by fostering cultural, tourist, and economic exchange. He extended a warm welcome to passengers on the inaugural flight and those planning to explore the wonders of Destination La Romana through this new transportation option.