Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana seals agreement to stop sexual exploitation

Santo Domingo.- Tourism, as one of the largest industries globally, plays a significant role in job creation and economic generation. However, it also brings about various economic, social, and environmental impacts, not all of which are positive.

A major social issue identified within the tourism industry is the commercial sexual exploitation of children and adolescents during tourism trips (ESCNNA-VT). This problem has rapidly grown, affecting tourist destinations, businesses, entertainment venues, bars, hotels, and broader society.

In an effort to combat this issue, RCD Hotels, through its Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana property, has reinforced its commitment to fighting against the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents in travel and tourism.

The property in the Dominican Republic has signed The Code agreement-commitment with the organization ECPAT (End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes). ECPAT is a global network dedicated to the prevention and awareness of commercial sexual exploitation of children.

This initiative aligns with the actions RCD Hotels has been promoting for four years to implement a code of conduct aimed at protecting children and adolescents against commercial sexual exploitation in the travel and tourism industry.

By receiving the international certification of The Code in the Dominican Republic, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is recognized as a socially responsible company committed to human rights, marking a significant step in the hospitality industry’s efforts to address this critical issue.