Punta Bergantín faces a titanic obstacle: “lack of drinking water”

Santo Domingo.- The ambitious Punta Bergantín tourism project on the North Coast of the Dominican Republic is facing a significant challenge regarding the provision of drinking water. Oliver Nazario Brugal, the director of the Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (Coraapplata), raised concerns about the project’s impact on the local water supply.

In a public hearing at the Gran Ventana hotel in Playa Dorada, Nazario Brugal’s statements highlighted a dilemma. He suggested that allocating drinking water to the Punta Bergantín project could potentially deprive the local community in Puerto Plata of this essential service. This assertion led to some emotional discomfort, especially from Andrés Marranzini, the executive director of Punta Bergantín. Marranzini addressed the attendees, clarifying that the project promoters had not proposed prioritizing the project over the local community’s water needs.

Further complicating the matter, Nazario Brugal clarified the roles of different institutions in water management. He stated that while the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewers (Inapa) plays a significant role, it is Coraapplata that is responsible for managing the drinking water system and sanitation in the province. Any actions taken in this regard must receive Coraapplata’s approval, as per Law 142-97.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including the provincial governor Claritza Rochete Senior, representatives from public and private institutions, business leaders, hoteliers, investors, and tour operators. The issue of water allocation for the Punta Bergantín project underscores the need for a balanced approach that considers both development goals and the essential needs of the local community.