The Dominican Republic’s health offer is world-class

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has positioned itself as the leading destination in the Caribbean region for health tourism, but many do not know that the sector that leads this appetizing market niche is dentistry.

This was clearly evidenced during the 6th International Congress on Health and Wellness Tourism, where statistics on the sector were presented and an interesting panel entitled “The Dominican health offer for the world” was held.

This expert discussion was moderated by renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Arnaldo Espaillat and was attended by Dr. Virginia Laureano, president of the Dominican College of Dentists (CDO); Sergio Guzmán, president of the Dominican Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (SODOCIPRE); Héctor Sánchez Navarro, renowned robotic surgeon, and engineer Carlos Prato, investor and president of IMG Hospital.

Dr. Laureano revealed that 179,000 international dental patients will spend an average of over 5,000 dollars per case in the country during 2022, leaving a significant economic benefit.

According to Dr. Sergio Guzmán, president of SODOCIPRE, over 40 thousand international patients underwent plastic surgery procedures due to medical tourism in 2022 and a favorable growth is expected for 2023.

Dr. Sánchez Navarro and engineer Carlos Prato pointed out that for a health center to stand out at an international level, it requires planning, investment in technology, training and international accreditation, focus on protocols, quality, safety, differentiating factors and a good communication strategy.

The experts concluded that it is essential that in addition to these private efforts, the government and the Tourism Ministry should encourage and invest in promoting health and wellness tourism internationally.