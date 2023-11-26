Skyhigh opens Miami-Punta Cana with three weekly flights

Punta Cana—Skyhigh Dominicana Airlines inaugurated a new air link at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), connecting the city of Miami and Punta Cana with direct flights three times a week: Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

While participating in the ceremony, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, highlighted the airline’s work connecting the Dominican Republic with the United States while highlighting the arrival of tourists from the Punta Cana airport.

“It is thought, said, and felt that, as the Punta Cana International Airport goes, so goes our country’s tourism. The airport continues innovating and taking the right steps to break records. Skyhigh Dominicana continues innovating, undertaking, and connecting our country with the United States,” said the official.

He added that the country will soon reach eight million tourists by air and more than two million visitors through cruises; according to forecasts for the end of December, the government will get 10 million visitors.

Cesarina Beauchamp, vice-president of Skyhigh Dominicana, said that “this flight route reaffirms our commitment to continue connecting the Dominican Republic with North America, South America, Central America, and the rest of the Caribbean.”