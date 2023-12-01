Hidalgo is investing in three hotels in the Dominican Republic, operated by Hyatt

Santo Domingo.- Juan José Hidalgo, the president of Globalia, discussed his company’s investments in the Dominican Republic during an appearance on Spanish television. He revealed that Globalia is investing in three hotels in the Dominican Republic, which will be operated by Hyatt. This information was shared in the interview, specifically starting at 15:22 of the video clip.

In addition to discussing his investments in the Dominican Republic, Hidalgo drew comparisons between the situations in Latin America and the Caribbean and those in Spain. He emphasized that his business ventures, including those in the Dominican Republic, have been carried out without government assistance. This clarification was made during his appearance on the program “A Question of Priorities.”