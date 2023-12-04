Epic Master of the Ocean Event in Cabarete 2024

Cabarete.- In a dynamic event in Cabarete Bay, the organizers, athletes, and press gathered to announce the nineteenth edition of the event, scheduled for February 22 to 26, 2024, at Playa Encuentro, located between Sosúa and Cabarete.

This unique competition attracts professionals in five disciplines: Surfing, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, Stand Up Paddle, and Wingfoil. Participants can compete individually across all five disciplines or as part of a team with each member specializing in one sport.

Aiming to promote economic development through tourism and environmental awareness, the nineteenth edition of the Master Of The Ocean will take place from February 22 to 26, 2024. This distinctive event expects to host over 70 top-class athletes from 12 countries.

The organizers, German watersports pioneer Marcus Bohm and communicator Patricia Hiraldo, envision Master Of The Ocean as more than just an extreme water sports festival. It has also been a driving force in the region’s progress for 20 years.

Events like Master of the Ocean draw local and international tourists, action water sports enthusiasts, and beach lifestyle aficionados. Patricia Hiraldo commented, “The creation of high-quality action content and the dissemination of images of our tropical beaches and warm people convey the essence of Cabarete as a premier sports and adventure destination. This significantly contributes to our country’s tourism-based economy.”

She also mentioned a strategic agreement with DIGO Hispanic Media, a major network covering over 55 Spanish-language media outlets in Spain, Latin America, and the United States, reaching over 30 million Hispanics in the U.S. and 500 million users globally. DIGO Hispanic Media will play a key role in the event’s advertising campaign.

The north coast has seen a remarkable resurgence since the pandemic, marked by over USD 150 million in real estate investments and over 90 new residential and hotel projects. Many property buyers in the Cabarete area are repeat visitors and water sports enthusiasts.

Ms. Maike Friedrichsen, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Santo Domingo, will host a cocktail event for German athletes and the local German community, demonstrating solidarity within the tournament. This supports Marcus Bohm’s efforts in promoting sports on the north coast and empowering children in vulnerable conditions.

The pre-launch press conference for Master Of The Ocean was held at Drifter and Carib Wind, overlooking the warm waters of Cabarete Bay.

The event is sponsored by Carib Wind and Drifter, a Mediterranean-style restaurant by the sea in Cabarete.

For more information, contact Patricia Hiraldo at 809 856 4798, email [email protected], or visit www.masteroftheocean.org.

Follow the event on social media @masteroftheocean.