Immigration applies improvements to speed up services at airports at Christmas

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) in the Dominican Republic has undergone a transformation and modernization process, significantly improving its services for better efficiency in assisting citizens. This development includes the digitization of various immigration-related services and processes for easier user access.

Citizens seeking immigration services are advised to visit a government office or specifically window number 5 at the DGM headquarters. Here, staff will assist them by taking biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition. This process aims to expedite the immigration procedure and avoid long queues, especially for those traveling abroad.

It’s important for users to have their physical passport, which should be valid. In cases where a minor is accompanied, a permit previously issued by the institution is required. Additionally, citizens entering or leaving the Dominican Republic should ensure their passport has a minimum validity of six months and complete their E-Ticket.

The DGM has also implemented the Autogate service, which is an automated system available only to Dominican citizens of legal age. This service is free for registration and can be accessed at the Las Américas International Airports (AILA) in Santo Domingo, Santiago, and at the GOB Sambil Points, Occidental Mall from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Once all requirements are met, travelers at the airport need to visit the Immigration Control window for a final check of their documents’ validity. After this confirmation, they can proceed with their travel plans. The DGM’s initiatives reflect their commitment to providing a more efficient and streamlined immigration process for the public.