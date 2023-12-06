Gesproin Group launches Coral Golf Resort, a new master development in Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- Gesproin Group, in collaboration with national and international investors, has unveiled the Coral Golf Resort, an exclusive urban development situated in Cabeza de Toro – Punta Cana. This project offers prime lots for the construction of apartment complexes within an upscale environment.

The Coral Golf Resort also features Gesproin Group’s real estate endeavor, the Moon Garden, which will encompass 197 new homes, all boasting stunning views of the central lake, golf course, and exclusive amenities.

Partners in this venture include Alejandro Garrigó Lefeld, Francisco González, Efrain Forero, Hernando Jiménez, José Fernando Pinto, Daniel Sánchez, and Gadonso Properties. Together with Gesproin Group, they are investing in the growth and development of Punta Cana as the central hub of tourism in the Dominican Republic.

The resort’s golf course, redesigned by renowned golf course architect P.B Dye, features 18 holes that harmonize nature and luxury, creating a high-end multifamily residential environment prioritizing functionality and comfort.

Coral Golf Resort enjoys a strategic location, just 10 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport and close to the region’s finest beaches and large commercial areas such as Blue Mall Punta Cana and Downtown Mall Punta Cana. The project will include its commercial area, a hotel, golf course, clubhouse with a pool, children’s area, restaurant, park, pier, racket club, sports area, and more.

Moon Garden, part of Coral Golf Resort, is ideally situated beside the central lake, making it a prominent focal point in the area. It’s a mere 5-minute drive from the Pearl Beach Club, offering investors access to the region’s top tourist attractions.

Investing in Moon Garden is a secure choice, whether for personal use or investment purposes. Its appeal lies in its exceptional location, high-quality homes, and numerous amenities. This project presents an opportunity to be part of the Dominican paradise.

Moreover, investing in the Dominican Republic is considered a sound choice due to its growing tourism industry and international reputation as a desirable destination. The country offers a secure investment environment backed by a robust legal framework and economic incentives for investors, such as the Confotur Law. Consequently, there’s substantial demand for properties from both residents and foreigners.

Gesproin Group has been at the forefront of real estate projects since 2017, delivering over 1,300 units in the Punta Cana area. Renowned for construction quality, the company has generated over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, fostering significant economic and touristic growth in the region. This continued success is set to influence the area surrounding the Coral Golf Resort project.