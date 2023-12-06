Grupo Piñero celebrates reopening of Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- On December 1, Grupo Piñero marked a significant milestone in the Dominican Republic’s hotel industry with the reopening of Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in Punta Cana. This reopening is the result of an extensive comprehensive renovation, reflecting the group’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

The renovation, which involved an investment of over 30 million euros, elevated the standard of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. It encompassed the refurbishment of all 570 rooms, common areas, and introduced new room categories, such as the Junior Suite Deluxe Swim Up. Additionally, the project included the addition of fresh culinary concepts, a sports bar, and special amenities aligned with the latest trends in the tourism sector.

Guests will now enjoy enhanced facilities characterized by practical and contemporary architecture that harmoniously blends with the tropical environment. The hotel has introduced two unique culinary experiences, Taino Restaurant and Mongolian Restaurant, both exclusive to the Bahia Principe portfolio. Moreover, the renovation features an upscale theater and a new kids’ club conveniently located next to the Water Park, ensuring a complete family-friendly experience.

The standout highlight of this transformation is the introduction of “Alma Taína,” a concept that immerses visitors in the rich Dominican culture through its architecture, experiences, and gastronomy. Seven distinct restaurants within the hotel each represent a unique thematic experience, including international cuisine, Taíno, Indian, Brazilian, Mongolian, and a beachside snack restaurant. Furthermore, guests have access to over 26 specialty restaurants, 34 bars, and 9 swimming pools across the rest of the Bávaro Complex hotels, guaranteeing a comprehensive and unforgettable experience.

Genaro Benítez, the country manager of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, expressed his enthusiasm for the modernization and increased comfort provided to guests. He emphasized the deep connection between the hotel’s concept and its surroundings, aiming to offer an immersive experience where culture, essence, and experiences converge.

Benítez highlighted Grupo Piñero’s commitment to allowing guests to embrace the essence and roots of the destinations where their hotels are situated. This initiative aims to celebrate and showcase the unique culture and richness of each location.