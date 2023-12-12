Skyhigh Dominicana adds Miami-Santiago to its expanding route network

Santo Domingo.- Skyhigh Dominicana, led by Juan Chamiz, has recently inaugurated a new air route between Miami and Santiago, enhancing its portfolio of destinations. This development follows the airline’s recent introduction of the Miami-Punta Cana route, marking a continued expansion of its services.

Teófilo Gómez, the General Administrator of Cibao International Airport, praised this new Miami route for providing more travel options to the Cibao region’s residents. He also emphasized the significance of the Providence flight, which has been eagerly anticipated by the Dominican diaspora in that area.

Cesarina Beauchamp, Vice President of Skyhigh Dominicana, underscored the Miami market’s importance for the northern Dominican Republic. The new route aims to serve both ethnic tourists and corporate passengers, offering connections not only to Miami but also to other destinations within the United States.

Beauchamp highlighted the convenience of the flight schedule, allowing passengers to effectively manage their day or work commitments in both Miami and Santiago. Initially, the Miami-Santiago route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with a two-hour flight duration. The schedule includes departures from Miami to Santiago at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Mondays, returning at 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM. On Thursdays, flights will leave Miami at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM, with return flights from Santiago at 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM. This new route is expected to significantly benefit travelers, especially during the festive Christmas season.