Minister David Collado initiates construction of vehicle parking at Bayahíbe beach

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado has launched a significant development project at Bayahíbe Beach, marking the start of constructing a sizable vehicle parking area. The project, requiring an investment of RD$192,316,767, addresses a longstanding demand from local stakeholders and aims to cater to the increasing influx of tour operators, pier users, and beach visitors.

Minister Collado expressed his commitment to fulfilling this long-standing need, stating that the new parking facility would significantly enhance the Bayahíbe beach experience. The project involves developing a 26,000 square meter area, providing ample parking space for 66 buses, 129 light vehicles, and 28 motorcycles.

The parking lot’s design includes offices, public restrooms, a police detachment, and five security booths for the Tourist Police (POLITUR), ensuring convenience and safety for visitors. Additionally, the project encompasses the construction of 2,364 square meters of sidewalks and the development of 6,613 square meters of green areas. It also includes storm drainage channeling to efficiently manage water collection in the vicinity.

The comprehensive plan features enhanced lighting, extensive landscaping throughout the area, and the necessary equipment to support these facilities. This development is expected to leave a lasting positive impact on Bayahíbe Beach, marking a significant transformation in the area’s infrastructure and tourism appeal.