Sky High opens flight between Santo Domingo and the unspoiled island of Saint Croix

Sky High Dominicana continues to spread its wings and join new destinations by initiating a new regular route to the island of St. Croix.

It will have two weekly frequencies (Wednesdays-Sundays), departing from Santo Domingo at 9:00 am and returning from St. Croix at 11:00 am.

With this connection, the airline continues to reinforce its portfolio of links to different destinations and strengthen the airline industry in the Dominican Republic.

The aircraft operated for the destination is an Embraer 190 with 97 seats and another similar one but with a capacity of 88 seats.

In this regard, the airline’s executive vice-president, Cesarina Beauchamp, indicated that it provides its customers carry-on luggage, a 70-pound suitcase, and excellent onboard service with snacks and beverages.