Dominican Republic’s tourism sector thrives through diversification

Santo Domingo.- Jacqueline Mora and Tammy Reynoso, vice ministers of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) in the Dominican Republic, have emphasized the nation’s status as a tourism leader. Their focus on diversifying the country’s tourism offerings has been instrumental in maintaining this position.

Mora highlighted the government’s prioritization of tourism, aiming to establish the Dominican Republic as a multifaceted destination. Beyond traditional beach tourism, the country offers diverse options like golf and cruise tourism, contributing significantly to the sector’s success.

The distinction between overnight visitors (tourists) and day visitors (excursionists) is crucial in understanding tourism dynamics, as per Mora’s explanation. This comprehensive approach to measuring visitor numbers reflects the country’s robust tourism activity.

Reaching the milestone of 10 million visitors is a significant international metric, and both Mora and Reynoso see tourism diversification as key to achieving this goal. They pointed out that similar milestones have been celebrated in other countries, underlining the importance of productivity in the tourism sector.

Achieving this goal would not only demonstrate the sector’s growth and productivity but also reposition the Dominican Republic in the global tourism market.

Reynoso discussed efforts to revitalize the Colonial Zone since the beginning of the current administration. Initiatives like TurisZoneando have been launched, involving activities such as free museum access and church openings. He also mentioned the ongoing second phase of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) project in the Colonial Zone, which includes street remodeling, infrastructure improvement, and the restoration of monuments.

These efforts reflect a strategic approach to enhancing the Dominican Republic’s appeal as a diverse and vibrant tourist destination.