Dominican Republic welcomes record 10 million tourists in 2023

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has achieved a remarkable milestone in tourism, welcoming 10 million visitors in 2023. This historic achievement was announced by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, via his social media channels. Celebrating this landmark, Collado shared, “The 10 million new friends of the Dominican Republic have already turned the corner.”

The country is set to commemorate this significant accomplishment with festivities at various locations, including airports in Punta Cana, AILA, Santiago, and cruise terminals. Collado emphasized the collective effort behind this success in a video posted on his social networks, stating, “This is an achievement for everyone, and we should all feel proud.” This record-breaking number of tourists reflects the growing appeal of the Dominican Republic as a premier global destination.