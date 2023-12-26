Dominican tourism flourishes under Minister David Collado’s leadership

Santo Domingo.- Aníbal Díaz, president of the Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, recently lauded the efforts of Tourism Minister David Collado in achieving the ambitious goal of welcoming 10 million tourists to the Dominican Republic. Speaking on the program “El Gobierno de la Mañana” at the International Airport of the Americas (AILA), Díaz emphasized that this achievement wasn’t a stroke of luck but the result of strategic planning and effort.

Díaz highlighted the Dominican Republic’s participation in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) amidst the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. While many countries withdrew, the Dominican Republic was among the fewer than 60 nations that attended. The country not only participated but also received acclaim for having the best stand at the fair.

Under Collado’s leadership, the Dominican Republic committed to being a prominent participant in Fitur 2022, even amidst the uncertainties of COVID-19. This decision, supported by President Luis Abinader, played a crucial role in keeping the doors of Dominican tourism open to the world.

Díaz also commended the government’s support for Fitur, transforming it into an extraordinary event under the Dominican leadership. This effort was recognized in 2022 when the World Tourism Organization acknowledged the Ministry of Tourism for its rapid and successful re-opening to tourism post-pandemic.

Furthermore, the creation of the Tourism Cabinet, led by President Abinader and coordinated by Minister Collado, was crucial in driving the complete recovery of the tourism sector. This collaborative effort steered the country towards its target of 10 million tourists, showcasing the effective leadership and vision in enhancing the Dominican Republic’s position as a premier global tourist destination.