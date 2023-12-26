IDAC director: Goal of 10 million is due to efforts of Abinader’s administration

Santo Domingo.- The general director of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, affirmed that the goal of 10 million visitors, reached by the country this December 26, has been the result of the sum of efforts and wills of all the actors involved in the national tourism sector, under the leadership of President Abinader.

Porcella congratulated President Abinader, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the private tourism leadership, headed by the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), and the civil aviation sector, for making possible a goal that only three years ago seemed unattainable.

He said that the President’s decision to create the Tourism Cabinet, as he also did in other areas of public administration, was an accurate and timely strategy to accelerate the recovery of the economic sector with the greatest impact on the Dominican Republic.

“The teamwork led by President Abinader and Minister Collado was a key factor for our country to achieve the feat of leading the recovery of tourism and traffic in Latin America, after the impact of the pandemic,” Porcella pointed out.

He recalled that last July, President Abinader proclaimed that by 2023 the goal of 10 million would be achieved when he ratified his support for the air navigation sector to make the country the air hub of the Caribbean and Central America.