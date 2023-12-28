UNWTO Secretary General praises Dominican Republic’s tourism achievement

Santo Domingo .- Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has extended his congratulations to President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado for the Dominican Republic’s remarkable achievement of welcoming 10 million visitors in 2023. This accomplishment, as described by Pololikashvili, is a significant milestone for Dominican tourism.

In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), Pololikashvili acknowledged the Dominican Republic’s leadership in global tourism under the guidance of President Abinader and Minister Collado. He commended the country’s success in reaching this impressive visitor count, which sets a new benchmark for Dominican tourism and is a point of pride for the nation.

Pololikashvili has consistently recognized the Dominican Republic’s tourism leadership on various global stages. His appreciation extends to the effective management and innovative strategies implemented during Minister Collado’s administration. This recognition underscores the country’s resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges, further highlighting its status as a leading tourism destination.

At an event in the historic Colonial City of Santo Domingo, Pololikashvili declared the Dominican Republic as the first country globally to achieve a full recovery in tourism post-pandemic. His remarks were echoed during the 118th meeting of the UNWTO executive committee held in May this year in the country, where he lauded the Dominican Republic’s exemplary performance in the tourism sector.

The Secretary General’s praise for Minister Collado and his team, coupled with the successful hosting of the executive council meeting, reflects the Dominican Republic’s strategic and effective approach to tourism development and promotion. This international acclaim from the UNWTO adds to the Dominican Republic’s growing reputation as a dynamic and attractive tourist destination on the world stage.