Original Group suspends operations of Miches resorts in the Dominican Republic

Miches.- Original Group has announced the suspension of operations for its hotels in Miches, Dominican Republic, effective January 15, 2024. The affected properties include the Temptation Miches and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, which were rebranded as Desire Miches Resort last November.

As per a statement accessed by Arecoa.com, the closure applies specifically to the Desire and Temptation brands and concepts at the Miches location. From January 16, 2024, the only resorts operating under these brands will be Temptation Cancún Resort, Desire Riviera Maya Resort, and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort, all located in Mexico.

The company also mentioned that the Miches resorts will continue to operate but under a new name and concept, details of which will be announced later. In the interim, the sale of these properties has been halted indefinitely, and those with future reservations for these properties are advised to contact the company for further information.

This suspension marks a significant change in Original Group’s portfolio, particularly in the Dominican Republic’s growing tourism sector. The decision to rebrand and potentially repurpose the Miches properties indicates a strategic shift, the details and implications of which are yet to be fully disclosed.