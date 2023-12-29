Port of Cabo Rojo in Pedernales poised to boost Dominican Republic’s cruise tourism

Pedernales.- The Dominican Republic is set to welcome the first cruise ship of 2024 to the newly completed first phase of the Port of Cabo Rojo in Pedernales. This development comes as the country celebrates a record-breaking year, with 10 million visitors, significantly boosted by cruise tourism. As of December 26, 2023, 2,198,578 passengers had arrived by sea, marking an impressive 110% increase compared to 2019’s figures.

The Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) announced that the Port of Cabo Rojo’s first phase, featuring a 200-meter dock and a mooring knot, is ready. This facility can accommodate multiple vessels simultaneously. The inaugural reception of tourists at this port is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, at 10:30 AM, led by President Luis Abinader and APORDOM director Jean Luis Rodríguez, along with other officials and business leaders.

President Abinader and Director Rodríguez have played pivotal roles in elevating cruise tourism as a key component of the Dominican Republic’s tourism strategy. This includes significant investments in port infrastructure, such as the Port of Cabo Rojo, expected to stimulate economic growth in the Enriquillo region.

With 18 cruises scheduled before the end of 2023, cruise tourism is projected to represent 23% of total visitors for the year. APORDOM has made substantial investments in port facilities to cater to the increasing demand from cruise passengers. These efforts are part of President Abinader’s strategic vision and collaboration with the private sector.

Key Investments in Cruise Port Infrastructure:

– The La Romana Cruise Terminal expansion, with an investment exceeding 15 million dollars, allows the reception of Oasis-class vessels and has established La Romana as a crucial regional port.

– The inauguration and expansion of Taino Bay in Puerto Plata, with a 95 million dollar investment, has enhanced visitor experiences and contributed to Puerto Plata’s tourism growth.

– The construction of Samaná Bayport, a 22 million dollar project, aims to handle up to 10,000 cruise passengers daily upon completion.

The inauguration of Port Cabo Rojo’s first phase on January 4, 2024, is a milestone in the tourism development of southern Dominican Republic. With an investment of nearly 100 million US dollars, the port is expected to receive up to one million cruise passengers annually when fully operational.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, executive director of APORDOM, emphasized the critical role of public-private sector collaboration in this achievement. The combined efforts, including those of the Ministry of Tourism led by Minister David Collado and President Luis Abinader, have been instrumental in strengthening infrastructure and promoting the Dominican Republic as a premier tourist destination.

These achievements underline the Dominican government and APORDOM’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading Caribbean destination and aspiring to become the Cruise Hub of the Caribbean.