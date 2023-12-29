Punta Cana among priciest cities in the world for hotel stays this New Year’s Eve

Punta Cana.- TravelMag.com has unveiled a survey showing the most expensive destinations in the world for accommodation over the New Year’s Eve period this year, and Punta Cana is the sixth priciest of 60 cities.

With average rates of $940 dollars for cheapest available double room, rates in Punta Cana are up by 341% compared with standard prices at this time of year; this increase is the highest seen anywhere in the 60 cities surveyed, TravelMag.com explained.

Punta Cana isn’t just a breathtaking Caribbean paradise; it’s a magnet for those seeking an unforgettable New Year’s Eve escape. Tourists flock to this sun-kissed haven to ring in the year looking for a paradise playground: palm trees swaying under fireworks, turquoise waves whispering against pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with life.

This famous Dominican destination offers stunning natural beauty that becomes even more magical under the New Year’s Eve moon. Whether the visitor yearns for a sunset stroll on the beach or a thrilling snorkeling adventure, Punta Cana’s diverse landscape caters to every desire.

Its sprawling all-inclusive resorts, bursting with every imaginable amenity, become playgrounds for those who love luxurious indulgence. Families frolic in sprawling pools, couples find private escapes in hidden nooks, and laughter spills out from vibrant buffets under the tropical sun.

The survey

The TravelMag.com survey compared hotel rates across 60 major cities globally. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a 3-night stay from December 30 to January 2 was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars were taken into account.

With a rate of $1,190 dollars for the least expensive room, New Orleans emerged top of the rankings. Compared to regular rates during the month of January, travelers will have to spend a whopping 182% more for overnight stays in the city.

New Orleans, nicknamed “The Big Easy,” roars into life each New Year’s Eve, transforming into a whirlwind of revelry that rivals any confetti-drenched countdown. Parties throb across the city, spilling from vibrant music venues and jazz clubs onto bustling streets teeming with costumed revelers. Live DJs spin electrifying tracks while local bands unleash their infectious rhythms, drawing everyone into the joyous dance.

Yet, amidst the jubilant chaos, a unique spectacle unfolds. On January 1st, the iconic Sugar Bowl, a crown jewel of college football, takes center stage. Fans arrive in droves, their spirited support painting the city in the colors of their beloved teams. Hotels burst at the seams, as the influx of eager spectators sends rates soaring, while Bourbon Street pulsates with an even fiercer intensity, fueled by the pre-game buzz.

According to the TravelMag.com survey, only a fraction more affordable are Miami Beach and New York City, which complete the podium with rates of $1,184 and $1,164 dollars, respectively for 3-night stays. Syndey and Rio de Janeiro came out as the most expensive non-US destinations, with minimum rates of $1,089 and $1,087 dollars.

The following table compares hotel rates in 60 destinations around the world on New Year’s Eve this year. Prices shown reflect the rate of the cheapest available double room for the period December 30 – January 2 (3 nights). For each city, the price increase compared to regular rates in January is included in brackets.

New Orleans $1,190 (+182%) Miami Beach $1,184 (+120%) New York City $1,164 (+218%) Rio de Janeiro $1,089 (+188%) Sydney $1,087 (+269%) Punta Cana $940 (+341%) Cancun $905 (+115%) Edinburgh $902 (+208%) London $894 (+125%) Honolulu $858 (+51%) Dubai $799 (+190%) Taipei City $785 (+192%) Los Angeles $742 (+51%) Mumbai $724 (+39%) Las Vegas $702 (+188%)

For the complete list and more info on the methodology, please visit TravelMag.com.