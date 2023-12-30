Pedernales: Port Cabo will receive its first cruise passengers this January 4

Pedernales—The first phase of the Cabo Rojo Port in Pedernales is ready to receive the first cruise ship next Thursday, January 4, at 10:30 am, with a ceremony to be led by President Luis Abinader, together with Jean Luis Rodríguez, director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), officials and businessmen of the sector.

The new date was chosen after a brief delay. Hence, the authorities resume the initiative at a time when the Dominican Republic closes a year with the milestone of 10 million visitors, where cruise tourism played a decisive role, contributing up to December 26 2,198,578 passengers via sea, an increase of over 110% compared to the 1,044,700 cruise passengers received in 2019.

It is recalled that cruise tourism has played a vital role in achieving the goal of attracting more tourists to the country, promoting investment in strategic works such as the Port of Cabo Rojo, which will generate significant economic dynamism in the Enriquillo region.

With days left in 2023 and 18 cruise ships scheduled before the end of the year, the projections stand at 23% of the total number of visitors for the current year, according to Apordom data.