Historic arrival: First cruise ship to dock at Cabo Rojo Port in Pedernales

Pedernales.- The Southern region of the Dominican Republic is poised to experience a historic moment with the scheduled arrival of the first cruise ship at the newly ready Cabo Rojo port in Pedernales. The port, boasting a stunning view, is set to welcome its first influx of tourists, significantly marking a new chapter in the region’s development.

Sigmund Freud, the director of Public-Private Partnerships, shared glimpses of the picturesque Cabo Rojo port on social media, stirring excitement about its potential to attract visitors. “We are ready! [It] will be a historic day for the Dominican Republic, with the arrival of the first cruise ship with nearly 3,000 visitors to Port Cabo Rojo in Pedernales,” Freud announced, expressing enthusiasm for the impending event.

This inaugural docking will occur today, with the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship, arriving from Miami with 2,873 passengers. The event is set to be graced by the presence of President Luis Abinader, Minister of Tourism David Collado, alongside other dignitaries and industry stakeholders. The arrival is anticipated not only as a milestone for Pedernales but as a significant step in opening up the Southern region to global tourism, creating a narrative of change, opportunities, and prosperity.