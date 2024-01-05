Santiago Mayor declares 2024 as the “Year of Tourism Promotion”

Santiago.- Abel Martínez, the mayor of Santiago, has announced 2024 as the “Year of the Promotion of Tourism in Santiago.” This declaration, contained in the municipal provision 016-2023, was made on December 30th.

Martínez outlined that the Santiago council is engaged in various programs aimed at enhancing tourism and culture within the district. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to integrate the community into the national dynamics of the Dominican Republic. He underscored that Santiago de los Caballeros has recently been recognized as a model city in terms of order, organization, and development, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Tourism in Santiago is reportedly experiencing rapid growth, attributed to the effective city model implemented during Martínez’s administration. The mayor highlighted the city’s advancements and attractions, including its cleanliness, the city mural route, mountain tourism, and notably, the burgeoning sector of health tourism.

Martínez also cited recent investments in the hotel industry, state-of-the-art medical facilities with international certification, and Santiago’s prominence in sports with iconic baseball, basketball, and soccer teams. The expansion of the International Airport, new commercial establishments, cultural, shopping, and gastronomic routes, all bolstered by agreements with prestigious national and international entities, were also mentioned as key factors in this declaration.

Furthermore, the provision issued by Mayor Martínez mandates the use of the slogan “2024 Year of the Tourism Promotion in Santiago” on all official council documents, reinforcing the city’s commitment to elevating its tourism profile in the coming year.