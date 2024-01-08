Air Europa considering daily business class flights to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Air Europa, a part of the Globalia Group, is reportedly planning to expand its service offerings by introducing business class flights on all its routes from Madrid to Punta Cana Airport. This potential upgrade in service comes in response to considerable demand from passengers for VIP flight options to the Dominican Republic’s leading airport.

Currently, the Spanish airline operates only one business class flight per week to Punta Cana, specifically on Mondays. In contrast, Air Europa offers daily flights with business class service to Las Américas Airport, indicating a precedent for such premium services in its operations.

While Air Europa has not officially confirmed the introduction of these daily business class flights to Punta Cana, the decision is expected to be announced soon, possibly around the time of Fitur, the international tourism trade fair. This move, if confirmed, would significantly enhance the airline’s service offering and meet the growing demand for more luxurious and comfortable travel options to Punta Cana.