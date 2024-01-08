JetBlue faces passenger protests at Las Américas Airport over delays and overbooking

Santo Domingo.- JetBlue is currently facing protests from passengers at Las Américas Airport (AILA) due to ongoing issues with flight delays and overbooking. The protests, which began on Sunday, January 7, primarily involve passengers headed to Puerto Rico, New York, Orlando, and other destinations in the United States. Many of these passengers are Dominicans who traveled to spend Christmas with family and friends.

The situation has escalated to the point where Politur, along with uniformed and military agents, have had to intervene to maintain order. Passengers have expressed frustration over the lengthy delays, which have extended to four or five hours, and the lack of communication from JetBlue executives. Additionally, there have been complaints about excessive charges for baggage that is slightly overweight.

JetBlue’s check-in staff have reportedly been unable to provide explanations or speak about the situation, leaving passengers without adequate information. The ongoing issue has led to long queues at JetBlue counters, with passengers waiting in uncertainty for available seats and timely departures.

This incident is not the first of its kind involving JetBlue at AILA, with previous instances of delays, cancellations, and overbooking causing disruptions. Calls for solutions from travelers and various sectors affected by these issues have grown louder, urging national authorities and organizations regulating commercial aviation to address and resolve these recurring problems with the North American airline.