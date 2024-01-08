Sky High announces new route between Santiago de los Caballeros and Valencia, Venezuela

Santo Domingo.- Dominican airline Sky High announced a new direct route that will connect Santiago de los Caballeros and Valencia, Venezuela, starting January 22.

The route will operate two weekly frequencies on Embraer 190 aircraft, with prices starting at US$380 round-trip (taxes included).

The flight will depart from Santiago’s Cibao International Airport at 6:30 PM, arriving in Valencia at 8:00 PM. It will depart from the capital of Carabobo state at 8:00 AM, arriving at Santiago’s airport at 9:40 AM.

Tickets are already on sale on the airline’s website and include one 32 kg suitcase, one 7 kg carry-on, an open bar, and snacks on board.

The airline currently offers daily flights to Valencia and Caracas from Santo Domingo.