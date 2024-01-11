Dominican Republic up for several awards in the 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Casa de Campo's Teeth of the Dog golf course was nominated in the "Best Caribbean Golf Course" category. (Photo: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas)

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic is up for several awards in the 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, a division of the USA Today newspaper in the United States. Voting ended on January 1, and the winners will be announced on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Dominican businesses and attractions were nominated in five different categories. In the “Best Caribbean Rum” category, Ron Brugal of Puerto Plata and Ron Barceló of San Pedro de Macorís were nominated. For “Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort,” the Barceló Bávaro Palace and Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort, both in Punta Cana, were nominated.

The Corales, Punta Espada, and Diente de Perro golf courses in Punta Cana and La Romana were nominated in the “Best Caribbean Golf Course” category.

Juanillo Beach in Punta Cana was nominated in the “Best Caribbean Beach” category. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana and Eden Roc Cap Cana in Punta Cana were nominated in the “Best Caribbean Resort” category.

Nominations were selected by a team of Caribbean travel experts who live in the city they write about. 10Best.com provides users with travel content on the top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for the best destinations in the United States and around the world.

This is a great opportunity for the Dominican Republic to showcase its many tourism attractions to a global audience. The winners will be announced on January 12, so stay tuned to find out if the number one Caribbean destination will be taking home any awards.