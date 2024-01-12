Miches, El Seibo, showcased as a prime tourism destination at Fitur 2024

Santo Domingo.- The tourism sector is set to highlight the potential of Miches, located in the El Seibo province, at this year’s International Tourism Fair (Fitur). This initiative, spearheaded by President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado, aims to showcase Miches as an emerging tourism destination.

President Abinader emphasized Miches’ significant potential, describing it as a “great destination.” This claim is backed by substantial development efforts in the area, including the construction of an aqueduct, essential road infrastructure, and a trauma-specialized hospital. These initiatives are a collaborative effort between the government and the Miches Development Association.

The President expressed satisfaction with the achievements in the tourism sector during 2023, stressing that these successes are a collective effort involving both the government and private sector contributions. He believes that the development of tourism in Miches will not only boost the locale but also contribute to the broader social and economic growth of the nation.

Abinader highlighted the current period as an opportune time for investment in the country, given the growth trajectory, international recognition, and improved control over key factors, including security.

With these developments, Miches is poised to be presented at Fitur as a testament to the Dominican Republic’s growing stature as a desirable tourist destination, reflecting the concerted efforts in enhancing its tourism infrastructure and appeal.