Collado: “2023 has been the best year for tourism in the history of the Dominican Republic”

Santo Domingo—Tourism Minister David Collado reported that the sector registered a growth of more than 36% in 2019 and exceeded the goal of 10 million visitors by more than 300,000.

In an event headed by President Luis Abinader, where the performance of tourism last year was announced, Collado said that in the January-December period, the country received 10,306,517 visitors by air and sea, thus surpassing more than 300 thousand the goal of 10 million.

He indicated that the Dominican Republic received 8,058,670 by air and another 2,247,847 by sea last year.

“2023 has been the best year for tourism in the entire history of the country, thanks to the vision of President Luis Abinader and that great alliance of the public and private sectors,” he added.

He said that in December alone, 867,570 tourists arrived in the country by air, 106,635 more than in 2022, representing a growth of 13%.

He pointed out that 8,058,670 tourists arrived in the country in January-December, exceeding by 22% in 2022 and 25% in 2019.

In addition, he said that in the same twelve-month period, cruise passengers totaled 2,247,172, while in December alone, 327,172 arrived, representing an increase of 45% over the same month of 2022.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the major destinations visited last year were Punta Cana with 42%, Santo Domingo with 18%, Puerto Plata with 12%, and La Romana with 11%. The main countries of origin of tourists were the United States with 43%, Canada with 16%, Colombia 7%, Spain 5% and Puerto Rico with 4%.