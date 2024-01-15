Falcon’s Resort in Punta Cana rebrands as Paradisus Grand Cana

On January 15, Falcon’s Resort by Meliá, All Suites Punta Cana, is set to rebrand as Paradisus Grand Cana, following a market response evaluation and brand strength assessment, announced Andre Gerondeau, the director of operations at Meliá Hotels International.

Originally known as Paradisus Grand Cana, the property underwent renovation and relaunch in early 2023 under the Falcon’s Resort by Meliá name, part of a collaboration with Falcon’s Beyond, an entertainment development company.

The rebranding aligns with Falcon’s Katmandu Park Punta Cana, a neighboring theme park, creating a unique “resortainment” experience. Despite the rebranding, the partnership with Katmandu Park will persist at Paradisus hotels in Punta Cana.

The Paradisus Grand Cana will feature 108 special “Katmandu Experience” swim-up suites among its 432 accommodations, providing guests with enhanced amenities and complimentary access to Katmandu Park Punta Cana.

Additionally, Gerondeau disclosed Meliá’s ongoing expansion in Punta Cana, with plans to commence construction on a new Zel-branded property in May. The Zel brand, a collaboration with tennis star Rafael Nadal, debuted in late 2022 with its first establishment in Mallorca.

The Paradisus Grand Cana and the upcoming Zel project are integral parts of a larger complex in Punta Cana, including Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort, Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, and Meliá Caribe Beach Resort.