Punta Cana carnival anticipates over 15,000 attendees

Punta Cana.- The upcoming fifteenth edition of the Punta Cana Carnival, organized by the Puntacana Group, promises to be a joyous celebration of Dominican folklore and culture. Set to take place on February 3, 2024, on Boulevard 1ero de Noviembre in Puntacana Village, this lively event anticipates a diverse attendance of more than 15,000 individuals, including both locals and tourists eager to partake in the festivities.

One of the highlights of the carnival is the coronation of King or Queen Momo, a prestigious honor bestowed upon influential national figures who have made significant contributions to Dominican society through their work.

This year’s carnival introduces a new feature – the Cueva de los Tres Caras, a public space offering gastronomic delights and experiences for the entire community. Additionally, the organizers are taking steps to enhance sustainability during the event. Recycling stations will be strategically placed, reusable cups will be introduced, and biodegradable disposables on pallets will be used, all aimed at promoting eco-friendly initiatives and minimizing the environmental impact of the festivities.